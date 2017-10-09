It’s A Wonder No One Was Hurt After Man Fires Gun Off Behind Restaurant

Police arrest a 25-year-old Lincoln man believed to have fired off at least 10 shots behind a restaurant in downtown Lincoln just after bar closing time early Sunday morning.

Carlos Brito is accused of discharging a firearm in the city and refusing to comply with the order of officers.

On Monday morning, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said officers on the bar closing detail at 13th and “O” heard what they thought was a single gunshot to the north. Then as they got closer to “Q” Street, they heard several more shots in rapid succession, while people were walking in the area.

Officers went behind the Wendy’s restaurant at 14th and “Q”, where they found Brito. An LPD officer and an off-duty Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy told Brito to show his hands. Brito apparently ignored them and put both of his hands toward his waistband, turned and ran off.

Brito eventually ran into another LPD officer, then was taken to the ground, where he kept resisting arrest. Brito was then handcuffed and taken to jail.

Chief Bliemeister says Brito had an empty holdster on his waistband, along with an empty Glock magazine, two shell casings and one live 9mm round in his pockets. A Glock 19 handgun was found on the ground near where Brito was initially contacted. Ten shell casings were found in the search of the Wendy’s lot.

Bliemeister says they have not received reports of any damage or injuries.