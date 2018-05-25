You Can’t Buy One Of These

KFOR was awarded the National Association of Broadcasters’ Crystal Radio Award on April 11, 2018 in Las Vegas. Ten winners were selected from over 1,000 radio station entries from all over the United States. Pictured is the award, which was received at the radio station Friday.

This is KFOR’s 5th Crystal Award. Only an elite few have won the prestigious award, but to win five of them is rare. The NAB Crystal Radio Awards recognize radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service.

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age.

For 94 years, KFOR has stood for integrity and unparalleled community service. It is Lincoln’s Breaking News and Severe Weather Station.

“We deeply value the trust our clients and the public have placed in KFOR for all these decades,” said General Manager Julie Gade.