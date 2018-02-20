Young Actors To Present “Mary Poppins Junior” By Charlie Brogan | Feb 20, 2018 @ 5:38 PM Furnished by YAAL One of the 20th Century’s favorite stories will go on stage at the Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln the first weekend of March. RELATED CONTENT PODCAST: Dave Stieren Discusses Food Stamps Stage Students Send Message To Parents Study: Non-Profit Arts A Major Economic Contributor UNL To Present Well Known Mozart Opera Jersey Boys Interview State Senators Not Satisfied With N-U Free Speech, Civility Policies