Young woman recovering after cutting on Creighton campus

A young woman is recovering from an alleged assault that happened on the Creighton campus early Saturday morning and a suspect has been booked on a string of charges.

Officers were called to Gallagher Hall shortly after 1 a.m. where they found Teresa Spagna, 18. She had suffered a minor cut and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Spagna gave police a description of the suspect. The building was placed on lockdown for a brief time as several police units arrived to assist in the search.

They eventually located Christopher Wheeler, 19. He was interviewed and booked for Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon (Not a Gun) to Commit a Felony and Obstructing an Officer.

(Photo Courtesy WOWT-TV)