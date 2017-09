An 18 year old escapee from the Youth Detention Center in Kearney has been captured, along with a 15 year old, in a chase early Wednesday through northeast Lincoln. Police Capt. Ryan Dale tells KFOR NEWS a van stolen from 2921 Apple sped away from officers at 35th and Cornhusker. Stop-sticks punctured tires, but the 15 year old driver kept driving to 176th and Highway 6, where the pair were arrested.