Zoo Expansion Details Revealed

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo will more than double in size over the next two years. A $16 Million Dollar expansion was announced Wednesday, including new exhibits around tigers, giraffes, spider monkeys, and water features. Also included are new classrooms for the well known “Zoo School” program, additional parking, and year round operation.

Zoo President and Executive Director John Chapo revealed the improvements before a large audience of school children, local dignitaries and the public.

Chapo said that $13 Million of the $16 Million Dollar cost of the expansion has already been raised, and that a public fund drive is just beginning to raise the remainder.

Click here for a Fact Sheet | Click here for a Concept Map











