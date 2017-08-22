Zoo Opens New Entrance, Parking Lot

Motorists will soon be able to see something that they don’t see now when driving by the Lincoln Children’s Zoo: Animals. The new area for giraffes will be located in the current Zoo parking lot. It will be part of the massive expansion program that is doubling the size of the Zoo. The ribbon cutting tuesday clears the way for the next phase of the project.

A ribbon was cut for the new parking lot and the new entrance, located south of the Zoo. The entrance for the main parking lot is at 28th and A Streets, with overflow parking across A Street to the south. The traditional entrance, off 27th street, will be closed during the expansion.

The project includes new habitat for Giraffe, Tiger and Spider Monkeys. Zoo President John Chapo says the new space will also include a new education center, splash stream for kids to play in, an amphitheatre and an area for future expansion.

As part of today’s ribbon cutting, the first 50 vehicles into the new lot were given vouchers for free, unlimited train rides for the rest of this season. Two families were chosen from the 50 to help with the ribbon cutting. They were Maralee and Brian Bradley and their children Josh, Daniel, Bethany, Joel,Carolina and Theodore. Also, Rebecca and Jeremy Tredway and daughter Livia, who also happens to be a Zoo Crew volunteer! They’re shown above with John Chapo, Zoo President and CEO, cutting the ribbon.