1 Dead – 3 Injured In NE Lincoln Crash

(KFOR NEWS October 5, 2021) One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a single vehicle, head-on crash at North 70th and Fletcher Ave.
Police Capt. Max Hubka tells KFOR NEWS at 12:45am, the car with 4 people inside, left N. 70th, crashing into a tree, killing a rear seat passenger. The names and ages of the 4 younger people from Lincoln have not been released.
North 70th Street will be closed from a block North of Flatcher Ave to McCormick, likely impacting the morning commute.
