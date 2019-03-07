$1 Million Ticket Sold in Fremont

Nebraska Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold this week in Fremont.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Powerball Lottery ticket matching five white numbers, but not the red Powerball number, for Wednesday’s drawing sold at a Hy-Vee gas station in Fremont. One other $1 million ticket was sold in Texas.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 10, 21, 35, 46 and Powerball 23.

It’s Nebraska’s first $1 million ticket sale since November, and the 23rd since January 2012.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, so the Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $414 million, or $247.9 million for the cash option, for the next drawing Saturday night.

