Ten grams of drugs were confiscated in a traffic stop near 65th and Adams early Wednesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., an officer stopped 41-year-old Justin Arfmann for failing to signal. LPD searched the vehicle after seeing a pipe with suspected meth residue in plain view.

Police seized nearly 9 grams of meth and a gram of marijuana from Arfmann, who was then arrested on multiple drug charges.