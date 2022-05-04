1,062 UNMC students to receive diplomas during commencement ceremonies

Omaha, NE (May 4, 2022) The University of Nebraska Medical Center will hold in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.
Ceremonies, which will take place May 5 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 7 in Omaha and Scottsbluff, also will be livestreamed for those who prefer or are unable to attend in person.
Masks will be required for everyone in attendance for the duration of the in-person ceremony. There will be no COVID-related restrictions on the number of guests allowed per graduate, and tickets will not be issued.
Listed below are details on each of the ceremonies.
Thursday, May 5
Lincoln - UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division and College of Dentistry — 9:30 a.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Dr.
Norfolk - UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division – 2 p.m., Northeast Community College Campus – Cox Activities Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.
Kearney - UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division – 7 p.m., Health and Sports Center, University of Nebraska at Kearney, 902 W. 25th Ave.
Saturday, May 7
Omaha – UNMC Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Public Health, Allied Health Professions and Graduate Studies – 9 a.m., Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St.
Scottsbluff/Gering – UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division and the West Division of the UNMC College of Dentistry Dental Hygiene Program – 3 p.m. MST, Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th St., Scottsbluff
Below is a list of graduating students and their hometowns. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed in the news release.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ainsworth — Marley Murphy
Arlington — Rachel Kraemer
Blair — Carolyn Anderson (With Distinction)
Bridgeport — Natalie Ramirez (With High Distinction)
Broken Bow — Laurissa Epley, Jory Lowe
Cairo — Madison Myers
Chadron — Julianne Dickerson
Columbus — Kayla Hall (With Distinction)
Cozad — Alison Arndt
David City — Hope Van Matre (With High Distinction)
Elkhorn — Erin Olson
Gothenburg — Natalie Kennicutt (With Highest Distinction), Blayr McMichael
Grand Island — Evelyn Najera, Shayla Steenson
Hadar — Maci Kroupa
Hastings — Brittani Wiseman (With High Distinction)
Holdrege — McKenzie Ironshell (With High Distinction)
Imperial — Sarah Allen (With Distinction), Peyton Fiedler
Kearney — Ryan Blake, Chloe Lundgren, Emilee McCurdy,
Lincoln — Emma Dunbar, Kerstin Leaf (With Distinction), Peyton Long
McCook — Jadyn Kool
Milford — Julia Carsten
Norfolk — McKenzie Bader
North Platte — Hannah Nelson, Kassandra Stahl
Omaha — Valerie Booher (With Distinction), Evan Hayes
Overton — Kathleen Lessig
Paxton — Callie Kriha
Platte Center — Jordan Loseke
Pleasanton — Corryn Falk (With Distinction)
Ravenna — Alexis Dale
Riverdale — Regan Rasmussen
Sargent — Corrine Slagle (With Distinction)
Schuyler — Auston Hall
Shelton — Jeresa Sinner, Jylissa Sinner
St. Paul — Nickolas Schultz
Master of Science in Nursing
Geneva — Chelsey Lefever
Kearney — Miguel Pedraza
North Platte — Natasha Burch
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Grand Island — Christine Johnson
Kenesaw — Deidra Heier
Saint Paul — Brittany Langan
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Beatrice — Abigail Witulski
Bennington — Delaney Rush
Broken Bow — Dylan Reynolds
Cortland — Jessica Wieskamp (With Highest Distinction)
Cozad — Sadie Rush
Creighton — Kasey Kuhl
Crete — Cynthia Espinoza Lopez (With Highest Distinction), MacKinsey Schmidt
David City — Kelsey Baer
Denton — Nicole Hoffman
Elkhorn — Abigail Sufficool
Elwood — Manon Kennedy Martin
Grand Island — Ellise Holmes
Gretna — Brenna Eastridge, Josie Kraus, Samantha Yates
Hyannis — Margaret Parker
Imperial — Kadyn Milner (With Highest Distinction)
Kearney — Tracy Tran
Lexington — Makenzie Johnson (With High Distinction)
Lincoln — Megan Blowers, Emily Cernik, Melissa DeJong (With Distinction), Alison Drennon, Hannah Fisher, Kacey Harper, Mickayla Hartung, Olivia Herrera, Nora Husein, Jada Johnson, Emma Misegadis, Elizabeth Philippi, Irina Poplavskiy (With Distinction), Ruth Sanders, Tara Soukup, Madison Svoboda, Catherine Vu
Newman Grove — Rebecca Stone (With Distinction)
Omaha — Andrea Burke, Aubrey Busteed, Sydney Daniels, Hayley Egenes, Mia Garrett, Abbey Gosch, Ali Haith (With Highest Distinction), Mia Hamilton, Jenna Huskey, Elizabeth Pleasant, Jessie Ripley (With Distinction), Emma Rohrich, Marissa Salazar (With Highest Distinction), Samantha Wood
Ord — Abby Hysell
Osceola — Brennan Bryan
Riverdale — Rowdy Melton
Riverton — Andrea Jackson (With Distinction)
Sargent — Shelby Schneider
Sterling — Rebecca Williams
Valley — Cassandra Shonka
York — Katherine Erwin (With Highest Distinction), Adrienne Gocke, Marissa Harcrow (With Highest Distinction)
Golden, CO — Emma MacCallum
Underwood, IA — Madeline Stephens
Geneva, IL — Emma McGrail Lane (With Distinction)
Carmel, IN — Camille Coulter
Leawood, KS — Celia Cox (With High Distinction)
Overland Park, KS — Alyssa Mahon
Eagan, MN — Madeline Mason
Minnetonka, MN — Mackenzie Kuphal
Mound, MN — Makenzie Anderson
Kansas City, MO — Allie Dillingham, Isabel Flores
Fargo, ND — Caira Berg
Hudson, WI — Emma Newman (With Distinction)
Afghanistan — Mihria Sultani (With Distinction)
Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing
Gering — Bernalda Fritton
Master of Science in Nursing
Alma — Kimberly Heinz
Lincoln — Taylor Marple, Tamara Ruoff
Kearney — Eric Wessels
Lincoln — Amy Collingham, Tiffany List, Kathleen Pfeffer, Sara Pika
Norfolk — Paige Pavlik
Roca — Katherine Wolverton
York — Erica Koehler
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING NORTHERN DIVISION (Norfolk)
Ainsworth — Payton Allen (With Distinction)
Columbus — Kaylee Johnson
Fairbury — Bladen Ahl
Fullerton — Taylor Swertzic
Genoa — Calista Shanle (With Distinction)
Hartington — Sydney Steffen (With Distinction)
Howells — Katelyn Steffensmeier
Lincoln — Myriah McCarthy, Maryan Myhaylyshyn
Niobrara — Ashley Guenther
Norfolk — Marissa Brandl, Eduardo Macias, Kassidy Steffen (With High Distinction), Ashley Waggoner
Omaha — Natalie Leonard, Gregory Parkins
O’Neill — Paola Quintero
Silver Creek — Madelyn Rinkol (With High Distinction)
South Sioux City — Diana Amador
Wakefield — Camille Colfack
Wauneta — Natalie Ramirez
Wausa — Kara Lawson
West Point — Nicole Fisher
Neola, IA — Noah Dickerson
Humphrey — Sarah Huettner
Wisner — Jackie Schantz
Norfolk — Alyssa Nordby
Rushville — Ronelle Ruppert
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING OMAHA DIVISION
Ashland — Jordyn Dvorak (With High Distinction)
Bellevue — Mallory Huck
Bennington — Clare Vacek
Columbus — Haile Buggi, Leslie Cerna
De Witt — Jamie Siems
Elkhorn — Gabrielle Lazatin Banaag, Maggie Lamski, Franz Jet Paronable, Molly Peterson, Ashley Sliva, Claire McKenzie Bigelow Welsh
Eustis — McKenna Rieker
Fremont — Ashley Christensen, Carey Kyes (With Distinction), Sadie Nichols
Friend — Raeleigh Menke
Grand Island — Ali Nowicki
Henderson — Isabelle Vanderneck
Hickman — William Devine
Kearney — Shawna Snider-Alexander
La Vista — Josie Jones (With Distinction), Karen Zheng
Lincoln — Carly Kleene, Chloe Ubben, Haley Wooge
Norfolk — Jessica Metcalf (With Distinction), Celeste Reinke
Ogallala — Nathan Holthusen
Omaha — Gabrielle Beckmann, Kathryn Belfiore (With High Distinction), Lisa Bellavia-Baker, Rebecca Brown, Sarah Budz, Abigail Carnazzo, Jenna Carrell, Melissa Coe, Nicole Dickerson, Laura Fox, Makenzie Gadbois, Naomi Gutierrez Rodriguez, Meredith Hagge, Alyssa Hansen, Addison Schramm Huss, Katie Kisicki, Sarah Koch (With High Distinction), Alexus Lodes (With Distinction), Jordyn Marino (With Highest Distinction), Megan Merkel, Andria Meyer (With High Distinction), Mikaela Morales, Haydn Muir, Tori Nelson, Elizabeth O’Bryan, Vanessa Olajide, Jeffrey Petry, Grace Rynaski, Katelynn Santee, Abigail Schiemann, Elijah Schollmeyer, Sara Shaw, Lauryn Sommerer (With High Distinction), Patience-Devine Swiney, Taylor Thomas, Sophie Tinajera, Alexandra Tran, Ryan Vocelka, Sarah Windlan
Papillion — Ashley Bober, Bianca Dean, Savannah Ludemann, Katherine Opperman
Plattsmouth — Hannah Ewing, Breauna Marcoe, Megan Sohl
Ralston — Anna Ryan
South Sioux City — Viridiana Garibay Gutierrez
Wahoo — Kimberly Hendricks (With Academic Excellence)
West Point — Cassidy McWhorter
Arvada, CO — Miriam Perez Diaz (With Highest Distinction)
Parker, CO — Tessa Bouley
Honolulu, HI — Keli Umeda Baehr
Ankeny, IA — Keria Johnson
Correctionville, IA — Kaysi Byers
Council Bluffs, IA — Kaitlyn Pearce
Millersburg, IA — Taylor Hunter (With Distinction)
Clinton, MD — Shamiya Morgan
Lansing, MI — Jessica Smith
Kinston, NC — Marisol Lugo
Hillsboro, OR — Sara Metzsch (With Highest Distinction)
Charleston, SC — Audrey Ishee (With Highest Distinction)
Dallas, TX — Laila Singleton
Columbia — Maria Alejandra Noguera Benavides
Gambia — Jariatou Jallow
Haiti — Dorothie Blanc
Bellevue — Patience Smith
Fremont — Stephanie Herkenrath
Minden — Shannon Spors
Omaha — Nitu Maharjan, Kelsey Ujhazy
Wahoo — Nicholas Christensen
Council Bluffs, IA — Sarah Kirke
Van Meter, IA — Stephanie Clark
Omaha, MD — Dilorom Sass
Rockaway, NJ — Stephanie Henry
United Kingdom — Kirsty Eden
Fremont — Kristi Kranz
Gretna — Morgan Staver
Omaha — Michelle Porter, Catherine Vail
Springfield, MO — Whitney Hoskins
Bellevue — Alyssa Nelson
Blair — Austin Clark
Blue Hill — Alexandra Ohri
Elkhorn — Arica Hauger
Gretna — Laurie Sewell-Muller
Hickman — Jessica Harms
La Vista — Alexa Johnson
Lincoln — Jadynn Morris
Omaha — Shalea Cotton, Mary Ellwanger, Molly Jackson, Emily Lorenz, Ann Townley Wenz, Makaela Waddell
Ravenna — Marissa Miigerl
Yutan — Morgan O’Malley
Crescent, IA — Megan Scott
Le Mars, IA — Kaitlyn Duerst
Wall Lake, IA — Callie Brogan Babcock
Edina, MN — Teresa Zingale
Nigeria — Mary Onyarin
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION (Scottsbluff)
Alliance — Brittany Dietrich (With Distinction), Jada Stinson
Bridgeport — Teresa Gonzalez
Gering — Madison Bibb, Caitlin Pittman, Kelsee Walter
Hay Springs — Samantha Orr
Hyannis — Sarah Monahan
Kimball — Heather Isaacs, Arica McCloud
Lexington — Hope Dowling
Mitchell — Danielle Couse (With Highest Distinction)
Omaha — Cindi Nava-Hernandez
O’Neill — Haley Miller
Oshkosh — Kayleen Sullivan
Scottsbluff — Hannah Fisher, Brettni Heldenbrand, Skylar Johnston (With Distinction), Allison Leever (With Distinction), Lisbeth Morales, Jessica Valles-Diaz
Spencer — Samantha Hipke (With High Distinction)
Bennett, CO — Olivia Gonzalez
Longmont, CO — Courtney De Moudt
Winston-Salem, NC — Ross Workman
Torrington, WY — Kaylea Rising
Scottsbluff — Kelsey Miller
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY (Lincoln)
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Adams — Taylor Newell
Arlington — Madison Baumert
Blair — Elizabeth Myers
Burwell — Kassi Plock (With High Distinction)
Cortland — Logan Reynolds
Grand Island — Haleigh Hoos
Kearney — Megan Biddlecome
Lincoln — Sana Daraei Ahwaz, Collette Hamersky, Mahnaz Khafaji Zad, Haley Stellingwerf
Omaha — Brooke Lawson, Haley Malnack
Ponca — Shelby Rickett
Randolph — Mollie Lemmons
South Sioux City — Kori Fischer
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (Scottsbluff)
Alliance — Shae Toof
Lexington — Gabrielle Rader
Morrill — Jessica Adams
Sutherland — Kayla Bush
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Albion — Jade Koch
Bellevue — Sunit Patel
Cozad — Amanda German (With High Distinction)
Edgar — Mikaela Shaw
Giltner — Dani Most
Grand Island — Preston Dramse (With Distinction), Evan McGowan, Lucas VanWie
Great Bend — Selam Carlson (With Distinction)
Hastings — Kathleen Bartunek, Mattie Eddleman
Hemingford — Blake Hansen
Kearney — Jordan Ingersoll (With Highest Distinction)
Lincoln — Carly Aitken (With Distinction), Hibah Chughtai, Nicholas Dierks, Nathan Free, Alexis Jessen, Katie Moody, Huy Nguyen, Chad Sindelar (With Distinction), Jordan Verplank
O’Neill — Emily Kleier (With Distinction)
Omaha — Andrew Bruch (With Distinction), John Denton, Holly Ingersoll (With High Distinction), Zachary Janecek, Charlotte Sjulin (With Distinction), Madeline Witte
Papillion — Benjamin Wachholtz (With Distinction)
Pleasant Dale — James Canarsky
Tecumseh — Shelby Rose (With High Distinction)
York — Bailey Neville
Marysville, KS — Joseph McNish
Wichita, KS — Alec Maly
Fargo, ND — Anthony Jacobson
Mayville, ND — Mikayla Rekken
Albuquerque, NM — Benjamin Petry
Pierre, SD — Caleb McKinley
Watertown, SD — Logan Lawrence
Woodbridge, VA — Aadil Toor
Baggs, WY — Jason Jurca (With High Distinction)
Cheyenne, WY — Kathryn Moncrief (With Distinction)
Wheatland, WY — Lance Lucas
Afghanistan — Safia Rauf, Sr.
China — Bo Chao (With Distinction)
Honduras — Karla Mejia
India — Rooh Afza, Ramanpreet Randhawa-Kohli
Pakistan — Kiran Shahid
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine
Auburn — Aatiya Ahmad, Melissa Davison-Marchand
Aurora — Elizabeth Gibson, Drew Thompson
Beatrice — Lauren Barnts
Bellevue — Conner Beyersdorf, Alexander Ciurej, Katherine Ciurej, Allison Fees, Kristian Ramage
Chadron — Ashtyn Nelson
Columbus — Derek Lahm, Victoria McKinney
Deshler — April Vonderfecht
Elkhorn — Jacob Givens, Sravani Singu, Christopher Weber (With Distinction)
Fort Calhoun — Madison Grinnell
Fremont — Bryant Carlson, Taylor Doescher
Grand Island — Carly Bryant, Courtney Cahoy, Amber McMahon, Nathan Richling, Lane Uhing (With High Distinction)
Haigler — Seth Woods
Hastings — Dennis Maar II
Hemingford — Paige Phillips
Holdrege — Megan Hunke-Lomax, Jacob Pfeifer
Kearney — Andrew Cannon, Alexander Cantral, Thomas Connely, Jacob Kingsley (With High Distinction), Cody Masters
Kimball — Brenton Bussinger
Lewellen — Frantzlee LaCrete
Lexington — Christopher Lindeman
Lincoln — Matthew Baier, George Blankenau, Alexandra Fiedler (With Distinction), Gabriel Garbin, Austin Gibson (With Distinction), Dalton Hegeholz, Kyle Hinz, Ian Lagerstrom (With High Distinction), Ryan Mikus, Benjamin Plambeck, Robin Sarik, Thomas Schroeder, Tiffany Truong
Mead — Abby Adams
Murray — Mckenzie Rowe
Nebraska City — Taylor DeFreece, Nathaniel Zaroban
Norfolk — Scott Benson, Stacie Lackner, Taylor Thieman (With Distinction)
North Platte — Collin Pieper
Ogallala — Devin DeLuna, Cameron Schaecher
Omaha — Donovon Allen, Joseph Carmicheal, Sophie Cemaj (With High Distinction), Samantha Sinclair Cox, Margaret Craig, Eric Daubach (With High Distinction), Andrew Dergan, Daniel Dooling, Zachary Egr, Evan Eilers, Stephanie Emig, Benjamin Fletcher (With Highest Distinction), David Fu (With High Distinction), Philion Gatchoff, Collin Gilmore, Grant Goertzen, Harrison Greene, Connor Griggs, Rafael Herrera, Scott Irvin, Ryan Jespersen, Christina Kahn, Karl Khandalavala (With High Distinction), Rohan Khazanchi (With High Distinction), Alexander Kolomaya, Taylor Kratochvil (With Distinction), Timothy Lackner (With Distinction), Maxwell Lawlor, Austin Lowe, Mitchell Matis, Karly Meyer, Seif Nasir, Erin Oeltjen, Olivia Person, Allyson Pietrok, Keely O’Rourke Reidelberger, Alexander Tu (With Distinction), Snowleopard Tyler, Paul Witt
Papillion — Joshua Abels, Mallory Gandy, Morgan Harris, Kevin Real, Megan Yank
Ravenna — Anna Bock
Scottsbluff — Hannah Maldonado
Valparaiso — Austin Barry (With Distinction), Joseph Benes
Wahoo — Derek Sabatka
Waterloo — Emily Kahlandt
West Point — Blake Hass
San Gabriel, CA — Alston Trinh
San Marino, CA — Hannah Tandon (With Distinction)
Castle Pines, CO — Michael Eller (With High Distinction)
Carroll, IA — Matthew Behrens
Iowa City, IA — Gabriella Rizzo
Plainfield, IL — Sydney Powers
Fishers, IN — Christopher Stephenson (With Distinction)
Cottage Grove, MN — John Chatterton
Mantorville, MN — Grant Starkey (With Distinction)
Durham, NC — Christina Zhou
Williston Park, NY — Vivek Sharma
Aberdeen, SD — Shelby Aufenkamp
Dakota Dunes, SD — Noah Svec
Seattle, WA — Simon Shin
Milwaukee, WI — Megha Patel
UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
Doctor of Pharmacy
Atkinson — Mackenzie Hale
Aurora — Taylor Thiele
Bow Valley — Jennifer Kathol
Broken Bow — Kate Walz
Central City — Kyle Sutton
Clarkson — Jenna Podany
Columbus — Chloe Mapes
Daykin — Blair Miller
Falls City — Colin Niemeyer
Fremont — Nathan Kyes
Gordon — Cassidy Bruns
Grand Island — McKenzie Douglass, Jennifer Wetzel
Gretna — Christopher Elbracht, Sarah Stage
Holdrege — Dillon Hixson
Howells — Morgan Pritchard (With Distinction)
Kearney — Jared Malooley
Kenesaw — Bridget Gallagher
Lincoln — Ashley Bogus (With Distinction), Breeanna Burkinshaw, Victoria Cunning (With Distinction), Sarah Dennis, Shane Klein, Madeleine Koenig (With High Distinction), Kristin McLarty
McCook — Rebecca Sehnert
Milford — Alexandra Kenney
Murdock — Lindsay Oehlerking
North Platte — Johnna Richter
Omaha — Alexandria Barone, Bakhodur Bobodzhanov, Alyssa Ferrazzo, Shelby Hamilius, Amy Hirschman (With Distinction), Justin Isaacson, Jessa Johnston, Terese Lewis (With High Distinction), Jocelyn Mormann, Olivia Sharp, Darryl Sokpa, Gage Thompson
Papillion — Brady Caverzagie (With Distinction), Nathan Feldmann (With Distinction), Cassandra Schendt
South Sioux City — Marisa Knapp-Rhodes
Springfield — Molly Kernan (With Highest Distinction)
Wakefield — Samantha Brodersen (With Distinction)
Waterloo — Shane Brichacek
Waverly — Nicolette Urban
Wisner — Jenni Klausen (With High Distinction)
Tulare, CA — Rachel Carrasco
Meeker, CO — Anna Eliasen
Carter Lake, IA — Sheima Alkilidar
Walnut, IA — Minden Huntrods (With High Distinction)
Firth, ID — David Holm (With Distinction)
Marysville, KS — Danielle Stallings
Overland Park, KS — Andria Heckmaster
Overland Park, KS — Shailendra Selvaraj (With Distinction)
Dallas, TX — Melissa Malone
China — Yang Hu, Ligang Liu (With Distinction), Yufei Shi (With High Distinction), Ruiqing Wang, Anlin Wang (With High Distinction), Haoran Yang
Macao — Cheng Ieng Wong (With High Distinction)
Viet Nam — Quynh Tran
UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Bachelor of Science
New Hope, AL — Tiffany Lamb
Chandler, AZ — Ryan Hinojosa
Glen Ellyn, IL — Geanna Hiller
Monon, IN — Ryan Ball
Milford, MI — Robert Wolfe
Niles, MI — Chloe Monica
Cokato, MN — Hayden Simonson
Cottage Grove, MN — Ryan Burger
Hannibal, MO — Joseph Donelson
Lebanon, MO — Camden Schmitz
Gattman, MS — William Hester
Albuquerque, NM — Alexander Cramer
Cincinnati, OH — Anjanette Barrick
Moore, OK — Joshua Jaramillo
Portland, OR — Euihyeon Kim
Converse, TX — Michael Ybarra
Richland Springs, TX — Shan Hawkins
San Antonio, TX — Olena Solomnikova
Silverdale, TX — James Burnett
Korea — Changmin Kim
Nigeria — Ahmed Ashimi
Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science
Albion — Nathan Schriver (With High Distinction)
Amherst — Monica Murphy
Broken Bow — Ellie Wells
Columbus — Mia Janssen (With High Distinction)
Cozad — Aaliyah Wilkins (With Distinction)
Falls City — Ryan Keithley
Farwell — Hannah Koperski
Grand Isalnd — Lydia Koubek (With Distinction)
Henderson — Krynn Arbuck, Brooklyn Epp (With High Distinction)
Holdrege — Caitlin Dahl, Katelyn Keffeler
Loup City — Shyann Kusek
North Platte — Britni Bandy, Isabel Roberg (With High Distinction)
Omaha — Shireen Fadul, Tess Madigan Hart (With High Distinction), Mai Nguyen (With High Distinction), Amy Zavala-Voss
South Sioux City — Christopher Lantz
Wood River — Madison Thesenvitz (With Distinction)
San Rafael, CA — Atosa Tarahom
Aurora, CO — Hilary Schell
Cheyenne Wells, CO — Kendra Noe
Lafayette, CO — Adria Chamas (With Highest Distinction)
Jacksonville Beach, FL — Marina Bitro
Gainesville, GA — Mary Grace (With High Distinction)
Missouri Valley, IA — Sydney Austin (With High Distinction)
Underwood, IA — Lauren Markette Shapcott
Sliver Spring, MD — Hayat Ali
Casper, WY — Lawrence Boahen (With Distinction)
Philippines — Yukihiro Agnabo (With Highest Distinction)
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Atkinson — Devon Dohrman (With Highest Distinction)
Auburn — Oliver Elliot
Crete — Amber Kuss (With High Distinction)
Curtis — Madison Coulter
Hastings — Elizabeth Barnes
Kearney — Blaise Methe (With Highest Distinction)
Lincoln — Zackary Baker, Liam Le (With High Distinction), Omyma Mohamed, Tyler Nelsen, Micah Pelton, Zakary Sedlak (With High Distinction)
Madison — Erin Scheffler
McCook — Lauren Koetter
Omaha — Melissa Kapsa, Heidi Snow, Zachry Valgora, Emily Yowell
Papillion — Shanna Nelson
Spalding — Becky Schmeits
Valentine — Brianna Butler – Mulligan
San Jose, CA — Zhiqiang Yang (With High Distinction)
La Junta, CO — Zane Graham (With Distinction)
Coralville, IA — Mary Geffert
Avon, IN — Teklit Fecadu
Mexico — Erick Vazquez Cavlovic
Viet Nam — Tram Nguyen (With Highest Distinction)
Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Cardiovascular Interventional Technology
Council Bluffs, IA — Briggs Bowen (With Highest Distinction)
Post Baccalaureate Professional Certificate in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Columbus — Kylie Schnell (With High Distinction)
Homer — Daeja Ford (With Distinction)
McCook — Hannah Kohl (With Distinction)
North Platte — Megan Capal
Utica — Caroline Hahn (With High Distinction)
Master of Genetic Counseling
Loveland, CO — Rachel Horstmeyer (With High Distinction)
Crystal Lake, IL — Angela Vito (With Highest Distinction)
Olathe, KS — Ashlynn Kimball (With Highest Distinction)
Wentzville, MO — Hannah Steber (With Highest Distinction)
Papillion — Alexandra Rezek (With High Distinction)
Great Meadows, NJ — Rose Bishop (With High Distinction)
Salt Lake City, UT — Michelle Willes (With Highest Distinction)
Master of Health Professions Teaching & Technology
Valley — Krista Skidmore-Lewis (With Distinction)
York — Elizabeth Brouillette (With Highest Distinction)
Reading, PA — Chelsea Zimmerman (With High Distinction)
Master of Perfusion Science
Ravenna — Michael Bohn
Port Orange, FL — Kelley Fuller
Middleton, ID — Brayden Martin
New Plymouth, ID — Riley Baxter
Naperville, IL — Tyler Wieland
Linn, KS — Nicole Ohlde (With High Distinction)
Mankato, MN — Rachel Schultz
Richfield, MN — Donald Johnson
Saint Louis, MO — Emily Look
Pickerington, OH — Julia Robson
DuBois, PA — Francesca Henrichs
Mountain Top, PA — Hannah Davies
Logan, UT — Joshua Baxter
Oshkosh, WI — Megan Roth
Master of Physician Assistant Studies
Bellevue — Anthony Molosz
Fremont — Nicolle Kimes
Gibbon — Olivia Schultz
Omaha — Charlotte Hunt (With Distinction)
Kodiak, AK — Stephanie Marie Guzman (With Highest Distinction)
Heber Springs, AR — Austin Brown
Jurupa Valley, CA — Cristina Ramos
Oxnard, CA — Stephanie Barrientos
Riverside, CA — Ryan Charter
San Diego, CA — Diana Mendoza De Saenz
Millsboro, DE — Stephen Pistoia, Jr.
Leesburg, FL — Orion Mumaw
Riverview, FL — Jadhiel Montilla
Tampa, FL — Jerry Scott III
Savannah, GA — Michael Butler
Missouri Valley, IA — Erin Lundeen (With Highest Distinction)
Washington, IL — Ryan Bradley
Bluffton, IN — Spencer Copeland
Fort Wayne, IN — Justin Mathews
Williamsport, MD — Amy Whitcraft
Jasper, MI — Joshua Schroeder
Niles, MI — Jordan Ludwig
Elk River, MN — Adam Mathias
Charlotte, NC — Juan Garcia-Perez
Jacksonville, NC — Jesus Martinez
Huber Heights, OH — Gabriella Gracia
Moore, OK — Inchan Hwang
Philadelphia, PA — Khalil Harris
Susquehanna Borough, PA — Emily Carmody
Cumberland, RI — Joshua Rodin
Warwick, RI — Johnathan Moore
Aberdeen, SD — Jackee Karst
Sioux Falls, SD — Jessica Reynen
Converse, TX — Dallas Carranza
Frisco, TX — Joshua Law
Houston, TX — Xu Yang
North Logan, UT — Jacob Murray
Midlothian, VA — Devon Earwood
Woodbridge, VA — Ronika Ray
Glenrock, WY — Richard Brown
Doctor of Physical Therapy
Ainsworth — Zach Welch
Arlington — Logan Tate
Bellevue — Casandra Nowak, Henamari Ybay
Bennington — Courtney Brown, Riley Rischling
Blair — Sean Petersen
Blue Hill — Kyle Lowery
Burr — Jayce Cameron (With High Distinction)
Columbus — Amber Mazankowski, Logan Menke
Crete — Janna Vavra
Elkhorn — Madison Deane, Tee Jay Grooters, Amanda Pickering (With Highest Distinction)
Gering — Jenna Boyd
Grand Island — Coleman Westerby (With Highest Distinction)
Hastings — Alexis Herrman (With Highest Distinction)
Hickman — Stephanie Monhollon
Kearney — Keaton Lewis
Lincoln — Allison Baker, Benjamin Petersen, Peter Read
McCool Junction — Gabriel Fisher
Minden — Mariah Miller
Nebraska City — Hemisha Kanji
Neligh — Taylor White
Norfolk — Austin Becker
Ogallala — Jensen Rezac
Omaha — Whitney Bendorf (With Highest Distinction), Jennifer Mitera, Anna Seibel, Kellie Simerly, Addison Thonen (With Highest Distinction), Emma Watson
Palmyra — Klaire Phillips
Papillion — Danielle Gruber, Jordan Kimball
Pawnee City — Julia Schultheiss
Plainview — Tyan Boyer
Ralston — Joshua Krzemien (With Distinction)
Roca — Kasey Hohlen
Sidney — Sarah Mahr
Superior — Jaysa Hoins
Valentine — Sophie Lopez
Wayne — Emma Evetovich (With Highest Distinction), Victoria Kranz
Castle Rock, CO — Kyle Ruchas
Denver, CO — John Lysinger
Honolulu, HI — Andréas Remis
Silver City, IA — Carmen Pavlik (With Distinction)
Schaumburg, IL — Kelsey Hill
Gardner, KS — Phillip Palmer
Stilwell, KS — Kristin Wyatt
Coon Rapids, MN — Samantha Starke
Saint Louis, MO — Margaret Herrmann
Las Vegas, NV — Garrett Hybarger (With High Distinction)
Watertown, SD — Sarah Bierschbach (With High Distinction)
Cheyenne, WY — Ashley Fox, Samantha Olive
China — Jei Hao, Jing Hu (With High Distinction), Weihua Li, YuFeng Lin, Huiyan Song (With Highest Distinction)
UNMC COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Public Health
Hastings — Maddison McConnaughhay
Omaha — Helen Obaro, Charlotte Sjulin
Watertown, SD — Logan Kludt Lawrence
Korea — Semi Lee
Master of Health Administration
Omaha — Holly Sesker
Mount Prospect, IL — Rusheena Shah
Atlanta, GA — Jamilah Abdul-Hakim
Master of Public Health
Aurora — Elizabeth Gibson
Bellevue — Priscila Soto Prado
Bloomfield — Laura Nagengast
Broken Bow — Michaela Geiser
Grand Island — Derek Bumgardner
Hastings — Alyssa Spartz
Lincoln — Jamie Eske, Christina Hitz, Alexandra Todd, Sophia Yelkin
Norfolk — Lindsay Bruce, Colleen Hupke
Omaha — Kylie Johnson, Maria Mickles, Troy Suwondo
Papillion — Jordan McCullough
Spalding — Karen Schmeits
Mayflower, AR — Kristin Gaffney
Manchester, CT — Christian Shane Marquez
Waianae, HI — Kiana Borengasser
Walnut, IA — Minden Huntrods
Catonsville, MD — Evan Lesser
Saint Louis Park, MN — Christian Folken
St. Joseph, MO — Briar Butner
San Antonio, TX — Cali Savage
China — Zenghan Tong
Grenada — Larissa Mark
Pakistan — Muhammad Zahid
Puerto Rico — Estefania Lanza Rodriguez, Axel Vazquez Deida
Togo — Amenuveve Kudzu
UNMC GRADUATE COLLEGE
Master of Science
Elkhorn — Joshua Lohr
Gretna — Varun Sharma
Minden — Sarah Ryan
Norfolk — Tyson Price
Omaha — Henry Diers, Sydney Kubica, Sidharta Kumar, Matthew McManigal, Jakob Phillips, Molly Pofahl
Treynor, IA — Alyssa Anderson
Burke, VA — Derick Chandler
China — Jei Hao, Jing Hu, Weihua Li, YuFeng Lin, Huiyan Song
Doctor of Philosophy
Ashland — Melody Morwitzer
Grand Island — Lara Bergdolt
Kearney — Denise Waterfield
Murdock — Tyler Jones
Omaha — Kanika Dhawan, Jared Graham, Todd Owen
Papillion — Krysten Vance
York — Kelli Gribben
Ames, IA — Pauline Xu
Bettendorf, IA — Safwan Elkhatib
Fishers, IN — Shelby Knoche
Wichita, KS — Samuel Johnson
Chesterfield, MO — Cassie Liu
Sanbornton, NH — Lindsey Page
Rockaway, NJ — Javid Rahaman
Las Cruces, NM — Laura Flores
Munroe Falls, OH — Paul Lovell
Oklahoma City, OK — LaKaija Wood-Johnson
Portland, OR — Stephen Haller
Sioux Falls, SD — Ethan Metz
Houston, TX — Robert Lehardy
Longview, TX — Saihari Dukkipati
Shepherdstown, WV — Tyler Kambis
China — Ningrong Chen, Ling Ding, Yi Du, Junliang Qianm, Siyuan Tang, Renya Zeng, Zhifeng Zhao, Nan Zhao
Congo — Ketemwabi Yves Shamavu
Egypt — Mai Mostafamm, Mohamed Seleem
India — Nagavardhini Avuthu, Aishwarya Bapat, Upasana Niyogi, Sanchita Rauth, Pravin Yeapuri
Nepal — Rajan Sharma Bhattarai, Upendra Chalise
Nigeria — Mariam Taiwo