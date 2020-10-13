HUD awards Lincoln $3.4 million home health and safety grant
Urban Dev. Dir Dan Marvin, (l) Regional HUD Adm. Jason Mohr, Mayor Gaylor Baird, and Scott Holmes, Health Department (l)
Lincoln, NE (October 13, 2020) The Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the City of Lincoln, $3,400,000 to protect children and families from lead-based paint hazards.
HUD is providing the grant through its Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant Program. Money will be used to identify and remove lead from low-income families’ homes. HUD’s Healthy Homes Supplemental funding will also help communities remove other health and safety hazards, such as mold.
City staff will work with medical and social service providers to find approximately 70 housing units, both owned and rental, with an emphasis on low and very low-income families with children.
“Protecting families from lead-based paint and other health hazards is one of the Department’s priority goals, and the City of Lincoln, NE has made it a priority as well,” said HUD Regional Administrator Jason Mohr, adding “This is the City’s first grant with the prospect of many more to follow. HUD applauds the City’s effort to ensure that these children have every opportunity for healthy development.”
“Mitigating the risk of lead poisoning is important work as we seek to create a better
quality of life for present and future generations,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “We are grateful
for HUD’s support of our effort that will improve the health and safety of Lincoln’s children.”
HUD’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes promotes local efforts to eliminate dangerous lead paint and other housing-related health hazards from lower income homes; stimulates private sector investment in lead hazard control; supports cutting-edge research on methods for assessing and controlling housing-related health and safety hazards; and educates the public about the dangers of hazards in the home.