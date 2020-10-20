Feds Approve State Medicaid Enhancement Plan
Lincoln, NE (October 19, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that the State’s expanded Medicaid program, Heritage Health Adult, has been approved. Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joined the Governor to ceremonially sign a letter of approval for Nebraska’s new program.
Verma described the Trump Administration’s philosophy as “empowering states to innovate”, as opposed to expecting them to follow a single model. She congratulated the State of Nebraska on the design of the Heritage Health Adult program.
Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette R. Smith said that the coronavirus pandemic delayed approval of the wavier, which was originally anticipated to be in place by the October 1, 2020 launch of Medicaid expansion. The waiver will now take effect April 1, 2021. Smith reported that over 14,000 Nebraskans have been determined eligible for benefits under the new Heritage Health Adult plan.
With approval of the waiver, adults within the expanded Medicaid plan will be able to qualify for Prime benefits to cover dental services, vision services, and over-the-counter medications. Eligibility for those benefits will be earned by meeting wellness, personal responsibility, and community engagement qualifications.
Wellness qualifications include completing a health risk screening and making annual health visits. The personal responsibility qualification involves attending appointments with a health care provider, keeping any employer-sponsored health insurance, and reporting important life changes in a timely manner. Community engagement activities include working, volunteering, or studying for a degree or certificate. The community engagement component will be added to the Heritage Health Adult program in 2022.
