New Local Film Illustrates Children’s Pandemic Feelings
Lincoln, NE (December 16, 2020) A new short film titled “Winter Without Mama” illustrating the difficulties families are facing during the current pandemic has been released online. Produced by Blixt Locally Grown, a Lincoln-based organization committed to improving the lives of children and families through the arts, in partnership with Bespoke Works, the film is told through the perspective of a child whose mother is a health care worker. It features Lincoln 17-year old, Josie Dobson, singing “Winter Without Mama,” a song from the Blixt produced original play “Puddin’ and the Grumble” by Becky Boesen and David von Kampen, with revised lyrics that express the child’s grief and trauma brought on by the pandemic.
The producers say the film is intended to serve two purposes. The first is to connect bereaved children and families with resources and community support in their unique journeys. Mourning Hope serves
Lincoln, Nebraska, and the National Alliance for Grieving Children (NAGC) connects families to
bereavement professionals across the United States. Both organizations build bridges and work to ensure No Child Has to Grieve Alone. Secondly, in partnership with Nebraska Community Foundation, the film will be made available to communities in the state to serve as a catalyst for discussion around community responsibility, impact and relief and response efforts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blixt’s mission is to grow goodness with the arts,” said Petra Wahlqvist, Blixt President and co-
founder. “We are hopeful that beyond providing support to young people and healthcare
providers, the video will make space for challenging conversations and unleash a desire for all
of us to show community care.”
Partners in the making of “Winter Without Mama” include Nebraska Community Foundation,
Mourning Hope Grief Services, Lincoln Community Foundation, and NAGC. Alexander Jeffery
and Paul Petersen of Bespoke Works and local filmmaker Sasha Sepahpur created the film
components and Tony Hillhouse recorded the track in his Walton studio.
Audiences can view the final production at www. blixt.space or through Blixt Locally Grown social media outlets.