14 People Killed on NE Roads in November

(KFOR NEWS December 16, 2021) During November, fourteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
¨ These 14 fatalities occurred in 14 fatal crashes.
¨ Four of the thirteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and
five had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
¨ Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
¨ There was one fatality on the interstate, nine on other highways, and four on local roads.
¨ One fatality was a motorcyclist.
For the Daily Count, visit this website:
dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
(FATALITIES)
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
This report includes information available through December 14, 2021 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communication and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.
