April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in NE
Gov. Ricketts (podium) and DHHS Divisional Director Stephanie Beasley (far left)
(KFOR NEWS April 8, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Nebraska.
Stephanie Beasley, Director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), joined the Governor at Tuesday’s press conference to explain why children may be at higher risk of abuse during the pandemic.
Stephanie Beasley: Vigilance to Prevent Child Abuse
· In the last year, calls from educators totaled 30% of the calls reporting suspected abuse and neglect.
· As children and youth are not in school, fewer eyes are on our children.
· Children and families are isolated, and this causes concern since stress and financial hardship are risk factors for abuse and neglect.
· Nebraskans are encouraged to check on their friends and families and to offer support.
Gov. Ricketts: Vigilance to Prevent Child Abuse
· An uptick in child abuse is one possible secondary effect of increased social distancing.
· Schools are significant reporters of child abuse. As kids learn virtually, teachers and school staff are not present to assess their well-being.
· We need all Nebraskans to look out for their family and friends, and to take care of one another.
· In Nebraska, everyone is a mandatory reporter of child abuse.
· If you need help, please call these numbers:
o Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline (800) 652-1999
o Nebraska Family Helpline (888) 866-8660
