Police at N. 56th and I-80

Feb 20, 2021 @ 10:57am
N. 56th and I-80 police scene courtesy our partner 10/11 NOW

(KFOR NEWS  February 20, 2021)   A large police presence mid-morning Saturday near 56th Street and Arbor Road.

Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded after police reports of shots fired .  Our partner, 10/11 NOW, was told by the Nebraska State Patrol there is no danger to the public.

Several people were taken from the scene by ambulance.   Details were not immediately available.