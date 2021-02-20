Police at N. 56th and I-80
N. 56th and I-80 police scene courtesy our partner 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS February 20, 2021) A large police presence mid-morning Saturday near 56th Street and Arbor Road.
Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded after police reports of shots fired . Our partner, 10/11 NOW, was told by the Nebraska State Patrol there is no danger to the public.
Several people were taken from the scene by ambulance. Details were not immediately available.