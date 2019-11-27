18 Year Old Arrested For Assault With A Knife
On November 19 at about 2 p.m., a 59-year-old man showed up at the police station near 49th and Huntington to report he had been cut in the neck by an unknown man with a knife. The victim reported he was at his home near 42nd and St Paul when his neighbor alerted him that two people were breaking into his car. The victim yelled and the two suspects ran away. The victim drove around the neighborhood looking for the suspects so he could alert the police when he spotted them near 46th and Baldwin.
The victim reported one of the suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Israel Mata, ran towards the victim’s car. The victim reported Mata was waving a knife and threatening to kill him. The victim tried to get his window rolled up but said Mata swung the knife and cut the left side of his neck causing minor injuries. The victim provided a detailed description, witnesses were interviewed, and officers developed Mata as a suspect. On Tuesday the 26th, shortly before 3 p.m., officers located Mata exiting his apartment near 45th and Baldwin and took him into custody. Mata was arrested for 2nd degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
