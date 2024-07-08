1890 Nebraska Named Official NIL Collective of Nebraska

Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II attempts to quiet the fans in the north end-zone at Memorial Stadium after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska Athletic Department/Communications)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 8)–The University of Nebraska Athletic Department and 1890 Nebraska announced a partnership today, making 1890 Nebraska the official Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Collective of Nebraska Athletics and streamlining the process to make it easier for fans to support Husker Athletics among several options.

“Nebraska has always been an innovator in collegiate athletics, whether it is in strength and conditioning, nutrition, and athletics performance facilities, and NIL is the latest frontier,” said Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen. “This partnership with 1890 Nebraska will make it convenient for fans and donors to directly support NIL for our student-athletes and provide 1890 donors many of the same benefits and privileges that our Huskers Athletic Fund members receive for their support of Nebraska Athletics.”

“We are excited to partner with the University of Nebraska as the Official NIL Collective of Nebraska Athletics,” said 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott. “For the past couple of years, our ongoing work with the university has supported student-athletes and coaches, helping to recruit and retain top talent. This deepened commitment to a united front will enhance our efforts further and take our support to the next level.”

With this partnership, contributions to 1890 Nebraska are now eligible for Huskers Athletic Fund priority points and can be included in calculating Huskers Athletic Fund membership levels, including Nebraska Leadership Society annual and lifetime memberships. In addition, 1890 contributions are eligible to receive tax deductibility when directed to the 1890 Foundation and priority points are declined at the time of the donation. Every donor contribution

to 1890 goes directly to student-athletes, and 1890 contributions are also eligible for 1890-specific benefits and experiences.

Donations to the Huskers Athletic Fund are eligible to receive benefits such as priority seating, exclusive access, VIP experiences and more. Donations to the Huskers Athletic Fund can be directed to current funding priorities, including the Student-Athlete Experience Fund, the new track and field complex on Innovation Campus and the HAF Discretionary Fund.