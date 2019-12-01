19 Year Old Dead After Shooting In Omaha
A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha police responded to a call of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 24th and Vane streets. The arriving officers found 19-year-old KenVaughn Glass inside a Chevrolet Suburban with a gunshot wound.
Glass was taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
