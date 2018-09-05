Friend Of Suspected Shooter To Be Tried As Adult

A judge has ruled a Lincoln teenager arrested in a homicide investigation will be tried as an adult.

Americle Fuqua was arrested for being an accessory to the murder of Edgar Union Jr. on March 26. Fuqua was 17 at the time. Last week, a judge denied a request made by Fuqua’s lawyer to have the case moved to juvenile court.

Fuqua is charged with a felony. Police believed she lied during interviews following the shooting death of Union Jr. Court records say Fuqua is a longtime friend of the suspected shooter, Natavian Q. Morton.

Police believe Morton shot and killed Union in the College View area on March 26. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Union Jr. and Morton knew each other.

On the day of the shooting, police were called to 47th and Stockwell streets in the early afternoon. Police said Union Jr., a father of five, was pronounced dead a short time later. Lincoln Police also said associates of Union Jr., as well as some of the people present at the time of the shooting, were involved in a fight at Lincoln Southeast High School earlier that day.