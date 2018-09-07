You Drink & Drive, You Lose Results

Results from Lincoln Police Department “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign from August 24th through September 2nd:
Official Speeding Citations 4
Speeding Warnings 44
Traffic Signal 5
Traffic Signal Warnings 12
Stop Sign 3
Stop Sign Warnings 5
Seatbelt Citations 2
Seatbelt Warnings 14
No Insurance 4
No Insurance Warnings 42
No valid Registration 9
No valid Registration Warnings 23
Reckless Citations 3
Other Traffic Violation Citations 51
Other Traffic Violation Warnings 179
Suspended Drivers 7
Criminal 6
Warrant Arrests 2
DWI 22
DUID 3
Minor In Possession 2
Total Number of Citizen Contacts 349
Total Citations / Warnings / Arrests 456
Officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.