Gov. Ricketts hosted Japanese and American governors during the opening ceremony for the 50th Annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference in Omaha.

Tuesday is the final day for 400 U.S. and Japanese delegates attending the 50thannual conference of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association (MWJA) in Omaha. MWJA is the preeminent organization devoted to strengthening bonds between Japan and the Midwestern American states.

Japan is Nebraska’s second-largest trading partner outside North America, and third-largest international market for agricultural products. State exports to Japan in 2016 topped $1.03 billion. Japan is Nebraska’s largest importer of beef, pork, and eggs, the number two market for Nebraska corn and wheat, and number three market for soybeans. Additionally, Japan is Nebraska’s largest direct international investor, the Governor said. Today, Japanese companies like Kawasaki employ around 9,400 Nebraskans; meanwhile, Japanese companies have invested over $4.4 billion in the state since 2010. Nebraska exports of beef and pork to Japan increased by 26% and 46%, respectively.

Today, the conference close with delegates coming to Lincoln for a tour of the Kawasaki plant.