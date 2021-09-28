2 Days Left Until Lincoln/Lancaster County DHM Expires Or Extended

(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2021) Two more days until the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s Directed Health Measure expires or is extended. The DHM mandates that mask s are requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Local health officials continue to provide vaccination clinics. Some this week include:
LLCHD is also providing Pfizer booster doses by appointment only through designated booster clinics and will be using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD is contacting people in eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for their booster and is starting with residents age 80 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
READ MORE: Better Business Bureau Warns About Venmo Scams