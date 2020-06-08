2 Lincoln Police Officers Injured During Arrest
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2020) Two Lincoln Police officers were injured early Monday morning while arresting an 18 year old.
Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS officers were called to the 5700 block of Saylor Street to handle a teen who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. During the intervention, the teen repeatedly kicked one officer in the leg and violently bit another officer’s thumb.
Both were treated for their injuries after taking the teen to the hospital.
