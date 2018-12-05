2 Nebraska Flu Deaths Reported

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed two flu-related deaths have occured in the State, one of which was in Lancaster County. A spokesperson for DHHS confirmed that so far this flu season, two people, both over the age of 65, have died from the flu. According to DHHS, the latest report has the flu classified at “sporadic” levels in Nebraska, which means “small numbers of laboratory-confirmed influenza cases or a single laboratory-confirmed influenza outbreak has been reported”.

Symptoms of the flu include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Tiredness (can be extreme)

• Dry cough

• Sore throat

• Nasal congestion

• Body aches

Most people who get flu will recover in one to two weeks.