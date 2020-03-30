2 Staff Members Seriously Injured At Tecumseh Prison
(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2020) An inmate assaulted two staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) on March 28th, 2020. Both staff members sustained serious* injuries.
The inmate was engaged in behavior in violation of housing unit rules. After being directed to stop multiple times by the first staff member, the inmate approached and punched him several times in the head and torso with a closed fist. A second staff member who was nearby was assaulted as well. Chemicals were deployed to ensure compliance from other inmates in the housing area, while the inmate who initiated the assault was restrained.
The first staff member received two stitches at the hospital. Dermabond was utilized to close an injury on the face of the second staff member.
The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.
