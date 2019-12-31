2019 Recalls

fortune.com
(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2019) In 2019, it seemed like everywhere we turned there was a new recall situation warning us about a dangerous product to avoid or tainted food we shouldn’t eat.
A compilation from propertycausalty360.com shows recalled food included spinach from Whole Foods, beef used by Taco Bell, a couple separate chicken recalls, cookie dough from Nestle’and hotdogs. Slap bracelets were recalled from Target, so were Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play Sleepers, Black and Decker hammers, Ford pickup tailgates and Takata airbags, which is still a problem going into 2010. The defect has recently prompted the recall of yet another 1 1/2 million vehicles, making it the largest auto recall in history.
