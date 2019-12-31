      Weather Alert

2019 Recalls

Dec 31, 2019 @ 9:12am
fortune.com

(KFOR NEWS  December 31, 2019)  In 2019, it seemed like everywhere we turned there was a new recall situation warning us about a dangerous product to avoid or tainted food we shouldn’t eat.

A compilation from propertycausalty360.com shows recalled food included spinach from Whole Foods, beef used by Taco Bell, a couple separate chicken recalls, cookie dough from Nestle’and hotdogs.  Slap bracelets were recalled from Target, so were Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play Sleepers, Black and Decker hammers, Ford pickup tailgates and Takata airbags, which is still a problem going into 2010.  The defect has recently prompted the recall of yet another 1 1/2 million vehicles, making it the largest auto recall in history.

