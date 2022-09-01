2022 Study: Nebraska Among Top 10 Safest States

USA states on map: Nebraska (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) Nebraska is among the safest states in the country. The market research firm, TOP Data, analyzed 37 metrics organized into 6 key indicators of crime and prevention, including Personal Safety, Public Safety, Financial Safety, Mental Health, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Public Security.

The 2022 America’s Safest States rankings shows Nebraska as the #10 safest state in the nation:

#19 Personal Safety

#30 Public Safety

#6 Public Security

#4 Financial Safety

#4 Transportation and Infrastructure

#13 Mental Health

Key insights from the report include:

1.YOUR INFORMATION IS PROTECTED IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska has the lowest rate of personal data breaches cases per capita in the country.

2.UNEMPLOYEMENT

Nebraska has the lowest rate of unemployment per capita in the country.

3.YOUR DOCUMENTS ARE SAFE IN NEBRASKA

Nebraska has the 2nd lowest rate of identity theft per capita in America.

For the complete study and methodology, or additional details about Safest States in America, please visit >>> https://topagency.com/report/ safest-states-in-america/.

