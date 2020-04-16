Education Commissioner Seeking “Scalable” Summer School Plan
Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt
Lincoln, NE (April 16, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts says Nebraska has received $625 Million from the Federal government as part of the assistance being distributed through the CARES Act. The money is intended to help the State maintain its government operations during the Corona Virus Pandemic.
State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt looked ahead at the end of the school year, saying that local school districts need to think about re-scheduling events such as Graduation until later in the year. As far as summer school year, he said, we may still be working remotely. For the fall, he said, discussions are underway with a group of Superintendents. “By the middle of July, we may be able to provide some of that programming.” In the meantime, he said officials are trying to come up with a scalable program for summer school.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo CEO John Chapo offered virtual visits to the zoo for teachers across the State. Teachers are invited to register at the Zoo website to win a virtual visit for up to 100 students.