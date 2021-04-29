Looking For Driver In Early Thursday Morning Hit And Run
(KFOR NEWS April 29, 2021) A hit and run east of 40th and Normal late Wednesday night is still under investigation.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says a woman heading east on Normal was hit from behind by a car seen by witnesses swerving in-and-out of traffic. After hitting the car, the speeding vehicle rolled onto its side. The woman had minor injuries. The driver of the speeding car took off from the scene.
Later on, Spilker says investigators discovered the car was stolen from the area of 24th and “R.” The owner reported the doors were locked, but a set of spare set of keys was kept inside the car.
