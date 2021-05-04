Man Suspected of Vandalizing Three LPD Cruisers
Standard looking Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–Misdemeanor charges loom for a 19-year-old Lincoln man, who allegedly vandalized three police cruisers early Tuesday morning outside of the Hall of Justice.
Lincoln Police say an officer was in a cruiser parked on the west side of the building, along 9th Street, when they heard a loud banging sound. The officer got out and saw a man yelling at the cruiser and noticed at least a few more cruisers parked nearby had been damaged. Police believe the man, later identified as Ibsa Mohamed, used a large piece of metal to damage each vehicle.
Police say they were able to take Mohamed into custody without incident, but he continued to yell and refused to give officers his name. Mohamed was arrested for two counts of criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor.
Three cruisers suffered damage, ranging from scratches to dents, and it’s possible other cars were affected, but it’s not clear if the vandalism was directed at LPD.