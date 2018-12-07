Troopers Find 243 LBs of Marijuana, Other Drugs in I-80 Traffic Stops

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two men and seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine, and controlled substances in two traffic stops on Interstate 80 Thursday.

The first occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. when a trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Fusion near Grand Island for following too closely. During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of drugs coming from the trunk.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 75 pounds of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. The driver, Ismael Murillo, 38, of California, was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

The second stop occurred at 2:15 p.m. when another trooper stopped an eastbound Toyota Camry near Lincoln for following too closely. During that stop, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K9 detected a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search revealed 168 pounds of marijuana and an unprescribed bottle of Ritalin. The driver, Eaid Gheith, 19, of Justice, Illinois, was arrested and taken to the lodged in Lancaster County Jail.