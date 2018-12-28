ACLU Labels Resource Officer Program “School To Prison Pipeline”

The American Civil Liberties Union is concerned about Nebraska’s in-school police, known as Resource Officers. The A-C-L-U report, released Friday, claims the practice disproportionately affects students of color and students with disabilities. The ACLU report says the Resource Officer programs fuel what they call a “school to prison” pipeline. The report cites several cases where police were called, including one involving brothers in elementary school yelling at each other.

Rose Godinez is the ACLU’s legal and policy counsel for Nebraska. She told the Omaha World-Herald that, as a result of having a permanent police presence in schools, children are far more likely to face school-based arrests for disciplinary matters than they were a generation ago.

The report found that more than 1,500 students in public schools with school police were referred to law enforcement during the 2015-16 school year. The report notes that some schools have police but no counselor, social worker or nurse.

The six high schools and twelve middle schools in the Lincoln Public Schools system are provided police services by a School Resource Officer (SRO).