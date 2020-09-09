21st Lincoln Death From Covid 19 Reported
Lincoln, NE (September 9, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced today that a 21st resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. The individual was a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to her family and friends on behalf of the City.
158 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,700. Ninety-two, or 58.2 percent of the 158 cases are in the 18 to 22 year-old age group.
Even though the day’s total was the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, it was accompanied by the following statement from the Mayor and the Health Department:
Test results delayed over at least the past four days due to technical difficulties are being reported today. Today’s report is not a spike in cases or a record high number of cases in a day. Many of these new cases would have been spread out and reported over the past four days.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is still experiencing technical difficulties reporting lab test results. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will continue to report test results as they are received from the State.
