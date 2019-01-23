Firefighters Endorse Ward For Council

The Lincoln Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 644, representing approximately 280 firefighters, fire investigators & emergency medical personnel in Lincoln, announced their endorsement of Tammy Ward for City Council, Northwest District 4 Tuesday.

“Tammy’s 30 years of public service means she possesses a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of the challenges facing public safety in a growing city. With her level of talent and experience, it is abundantly clear she will be an effective leader from day one,” said Adam Schrunk, Lincoln Firefighters Association President.

Prior to starting her own consulting business representing seniors and veterans, Ward served as the Executive Director of the Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County. She helped lead the development team that is building a new VA Clinic that will serve as a catalyst for additional development on the VA Campus south of 70th and O streets.

“I’m honored to receive the Firefighter’s endorsement; the women and men who provide essential and life-saving services to our great city. I have a long history of caring for and supporting working families and pledge, if elected, to support policies that will keep them safe and provide fair and living wages,” she said.

Ward is the Vice Chair of the Lincoln Electric System Board of Directors (LES), serves on University of Nebraska-Lincoln Advisory Council, and is a Board member for Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club #14. She is a former Congressional staffer for United States Senator Ben Nelson, where she was the District Manager in the Lincoln office.

