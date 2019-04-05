25% Primary Voter Turnout Predicted

Lancaster County Election Commissioner, David Shively, is predicting a 25% voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.

He says typical turnout for a Lincoln primary is about 36,000 voters. Shively tells our partner, 10/11 NOW he wouldn’t be surprised to see 42,000 voters in this election because of the empty mayoral seat, several open city council seats and a proposed sales tax increase on the ballot.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, in Lincoln, will be open on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Monday, April 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early and absentee voting.

Shively also reminded voters who have requested an early vote ballot that the ballot must be returned to the election office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 9th. Early vote ballots may not be returned to the voter’s polling location.

Early vote ballots can also be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street, during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). In addition, ballots may be dropped off at the Ballot Drop Box located on the north side of the Election Office which is available twenty-four hours a day.

Regular voting polls will be open on Tuesday, April 9 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Anyone having any questions regarding early or absentee voting should call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

