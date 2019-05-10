Disaster Aid Helping Nebraskans

Six weeks after the federal disaster declaration for the severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding, Nebraskans have so far received $77.6 million in funds to aid in recovery.

The funds include grants to households from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), claims payments from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

“This is a major milestone in our collective effort to support Nebraskans in their recovery,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Constance Johnson-Cage. These funds are going directly to citizens impacted by the storms after the President declared the disaster. This will help Nebraskans get started rebuilding their lives. The speed of this assistance is historic for Nebraska.”

“SBA’s disaster assistance employees are committed to helping businesses and residents rebuild as quickly as possible,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. SBA representatives continue to meet with business owners and residents at all State of Nebraska/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the state to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, help them complete their applications and close their approved loans.

Agency by agency, as of May 9, 2019:

FEMA has approved more than $19.3 million in grants for housing assistance, including emergency home repairs, replacement and rental assistance for eligible individuals and families in 27 counties.

FEMA has approved $ 2.38 million in grants for replacement of essential personal property and help with medical, dental, legal and other disaster-related expenses.

NFIP paid approximately $26.5 million to policyholders in payments to expedite the recovery process.

SBA approved more than $29.5 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

In addition, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program approves funding to reimburse the costs for local and state agencies of debris removal and emergency response.

Recovery activities by the State of Nebraska are going on as well. The State is leading a Housing Task Force in partnership with FEMA and other agencies to address housing shortages in Nebraska communities affected by flooding.

Residents who have disaster-related damage, or under-insured losses in the counties designated for individual assistance can register: