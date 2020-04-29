Lincoln’s Covid Restrictions To Be Relaxed May 11
Lincoln, NE (April 29, 2020) — Lincoln and Lancaster County will remain under the current State imposed Directed Health Measure restrictions through May 10. On the 11th, restrictions will be loosened to model those going into effect in Omaha, Bellevue, and 10 other public health districts across the State. The changes will allow restaurants to re-open on a limited basis, serving no more than 50 percent of their capacity with six feet between tables, no more than six in a party, and all employees wearing masks. Self serve buffets and salad bars will be prohibited, bar seating will not be permitted, and alcohol will be sold only to those purchasing food. Bars that do not serve food will remain limited to carry-out sales and delivery only.
Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other places of worship will be able to resume services as of May 11th. Household groups will be able to sit together, but will have to sit at least six feet apart from each other. No passing of items such as communion and offering plates will be allowed.
Beauty and nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors will be permitted to open, subject to the ten person rule, with both employees and customers wearing masks.
Child care facilities will be permitted to have up to 15 chldren per room or space.
Governor Pete Ricketts also said today that upcoming Memorial Day and Cinco de Mayo gatherings should include no more than ten people in any one place.