UPDATE: Endangered Missing Advisory Cancelled – Person Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS October 14, 2021) The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara, has been cancelled.
The alert has been cancelled due to Monica Ohara has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara.
51 year old, Monica Ann Ohara, is a white female, 5’4″, 275 lbs, blonde hair, & blue eyes, of Petersburg, 130 miles northwest of Lincoln.
Ohara has a history of mental illness. She was last seen at about 6:00 PM in the Albion area driving a white 2012 Chevy Colorado bearing NE farm plates 23-577T southbound on NE Hwy 14.
If you see Ohara, please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 395-2144.
READ MORE: Governor Praises Success Of State Re-Employment Program