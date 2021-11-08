Frost Fires Four Assistants, Agrees to Contract Restructuring

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics Nov. 8)–It looks like Nebraska football coach Scott Frost will have a fifth season on the Husker sidelines, but it comes with big changes.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts Monday afternoon issued a statement, apparently supporting Frost to be the head coach in 2022, despite the Huskers 3-7 record in 2021, with two more games (Wisconsin and Iowa) left to play.
Alberts issued the following statement…..
“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.
“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”
No details have yet been released on how the contract was re-structured.
A short time after Alberts’ announcement, Frost announced that the Huskers have parted ways with four assistant coaches, effectively immediately.
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach Matt Lubick, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Greg Austin, Running Backs Coach Ryan Held and Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco are no longer with the program.
“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”
Frost also commented on his restructured contract:
“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program. I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward.”
The Huskers are off this coming Saturday. Kickoff time for the Wisconsin game Saturday, November 20, was announced today as 2:30 P.M. The television network will be announced after this coming weekend’s games.