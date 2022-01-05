New Timeline For Pfizer Booster

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2022) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Association have both advised getting a Pfizer booster a little sooner.
Both recommend that those who got the Pfizer vaccine get the booster five months afterward, not six months. The recommendation is set for those who are 12 and older.
Those who received the Moderna vaccine are still suggested to get a vaccine at least six months after the last shot, while those who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should be boosted after two months.
