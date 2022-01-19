(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2022) Nomi Health has made the decision to close its testing sites in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island due to the extreme cold weather forecast for today (Wednesday, January 19) and tomorrow (Thursday, January 20).
Testing sites in Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs are indoor testing sites and will remain open.
Nomi Health will be notifying the people via email who had appointments in Lincoln and Omaha that they will be accepting walk ups at the Council Bluffs site today and Thursday if they want to get tested at that location.
Alternative testing sites include:
