Governor Schedules “Water & Taxes” Town Halls

(KFOR NEWS February 14, 2022) Governor Ricketts this week launches a series of town halls to discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.
Tuesday, February 15th
9:30 a.m. “Water & Taxes” Town Hall, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center and Water Interpretive Center, 1475 Highway 61, OGALLALA ( Event time is Mountain Standard Time)
1:00 p.m. “Water & Taxes” Town Hall, Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, GERING (Event time is Mountain Standard Time)
Friday, February 18th
9:30 a.m. “Water & Taxes” Town Hall, Yanney Park, Environmental Resource Center, 2020 W. 11th Street, KEARNEY
1:30 p.m. “Water & Taxes” Town Hall, Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Blvd, NORFOLK
4:00 p.m. “Water & Taxes” Town Hall, Lewis and Clark Visitors Center, 100 Valmont Drive, NEBRASKA CITY
Governor Ricketts and others will talk about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado. Additionally, the Governor will share his plans to protect property tax relief and cut income taxes.
READ MORE: LPD Arrests Man After Finding Handgun In Vehicle Search