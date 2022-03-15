Nebraska Looks To Move To Daylight Saving Time Permanently

(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2022) LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska have given initial approval to a bill that would place the state in permanent Daylight Saving Time if neighboring states or the federal government make the same move.
The 39-4, first-round vote came one day after most of the United States set its clocks one hour ahead to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time. States across the country are considering similar legislation.
Briese says switching permanently to Daylight Saving Time instead of switching twice a year would prevent injuries and save lives. Studies have found an increase in car crashes during the week following Daylight Saving Time, when some people lose sleep.
