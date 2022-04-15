Stolen Game Cameras, Meth Found In NE Lincoln Garage

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 15)–Two game cameras were stolen Thursday morning from a landowner in the area of 112th and Fletcher Avenue, but good work by the landowner helped deputies track down the suspects.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Friday morning said the owner saw on a game camera two men stealing another game camera and then they stole the one he was watching through his phone. The man reported the theft, able to get a description of the truck and a partial plate number, before serving a search warrant at a garage and truck parked at 56th and Hartley.
“During the search warrant, the game cameras were not located, but we did recover 11 grams of methamphetamine,” Sheriff Wagner said. “After a little bit further investigation, we also found the game cams.”
Wagner says 41-year-old Jeffrey Smith and 36-year-old Benjamin Buresh were arrested for possession of burglars tools and possession with intent to deliver, along with several misdemeanors.