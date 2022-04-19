Founder of Virginia’s Cafe Passes Away

(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2022) A Facebook post on the Virginia’s Travelers Cafe site lets us know the namesake of the iconic north Lincoln diner has died.
Virginia Keifer passed away Saturday at the age of 87.
The post reads, “We are saddened to share that the founder and namesake of Virginia’s Cafe has passed away this past weekend. Virginia was so much more than the lady who built a cafe with her own hard work and perseverance, she was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many. ❤️”
Virginia’s Cafe will be closed Wednesday, April 20th, to mourn her loss and celebrate her life.
