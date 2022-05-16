Skittles, Starburst and Lifesaver Gummies Recalled

(KFOR NEWS May 16, 2022) Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.
Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-us.
