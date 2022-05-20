Rent Rates in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS May 20, 2022) RENT.COM looked at average rental prices in Lincoln
The average rent for apartments in Lincoln is between $925 and $1,827 in 2022.
A studio apartment in Lincoln rents for an average of $925…up 7%. 1-bedroom apartments in Lincoln rent for an average of $1,110…up 7%. For a 2-bedroom apartment, the average rent is $1,370…up 15% and for a 3-bedroom apartment, the average rent in Lincoln is $1,827…up 21%.
The most affordable neighborhoods in Lincoln are Indian Village, where the average 1-bedroom apartment rent goes for $460, Country Club, where renters pay $715 on average for a 1-bedroom apartment, and West A, where the average 1-bedroom apartment rent goes for $737. In Meadowlane, the average rent is $770 for a 1-bedroom apartment…up 4%. In Belmont, average rent goes for $795 for a 1-bedroom apartment. Average rent in Bethany is $875…up 23%.
