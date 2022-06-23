      Breaking News
Lincoln City Council Chair Cited For DUI Following Injury Crash

Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana Campaigning For Signatures

Jun 23, 2022 @ 6:22am
Sign up for medical marijuana petitions (10/11NOW)

(KFOR NEWS  June 23, 2022)  (WOWT)  An update Wednesday from Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana.  The citizens group needs 50,000 signatures in the next 2 weeks.  The group has gathered 120,000 signatures on 2 petitions.  The turn-in deadline is July 7th.

Gov. Ricketts has been one of the most vocal opponents for years, arguing that states that legalize marijuana either outright or medically, see a human toll, including devastating impacts on kids.

The families behind Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana are urging those who support the issue to go online and find out where to find a petition to sign, to give their children hope.

READ MORE:   Petition Drive Launched To Promote Fairness Ordinance

Connect With Us Listen To Us On